Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $204,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. 15,284,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

