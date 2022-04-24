Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.38. The stock had a trading volume of 285,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,853. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

