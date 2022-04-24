Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. 192,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

