Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,653,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

