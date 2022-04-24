Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.