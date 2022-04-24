Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 216.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,550.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $20.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

