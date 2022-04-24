Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NYSE:SYK traded down $21.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. 3,099,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

