Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,738,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $173.11. 1,541,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

