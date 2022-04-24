Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,110 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.73. 3,140,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

