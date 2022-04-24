Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,711 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,388,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 524,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

