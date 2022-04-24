Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,234 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $136,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,179,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,524,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,312,000 after buying an additional 2,201,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

