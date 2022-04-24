KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $92.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

D opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

