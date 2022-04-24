KeyCorp Boosts TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $27.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

