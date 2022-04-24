KeyCorp Boosts TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $27.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of TMST stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
