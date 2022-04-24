KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $536,569.72 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $536,569.72 and $17,788.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.79 or 0.07448929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,626.80 or 1.00237255 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

