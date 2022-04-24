Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

KMB traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 6,935,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

