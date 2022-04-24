Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 3,875,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,255. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

