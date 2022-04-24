Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

