Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. 2,540,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 77.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152,670 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

