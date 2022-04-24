Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 588,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466,994 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.