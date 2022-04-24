Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
