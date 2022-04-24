Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 672 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

