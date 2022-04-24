Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

