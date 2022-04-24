Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 15,329 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,413,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

