Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 4,426 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE:OPY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. 51,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.