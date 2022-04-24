Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 4,426 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oppenheimer by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OPY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. 51,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $55.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
