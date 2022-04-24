Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.