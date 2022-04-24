Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $434,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 21.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AZN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. 8,507,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

