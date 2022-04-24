Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $229,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kforce by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $73.26. 43,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

