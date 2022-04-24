Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after buying an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,846,000 after buying an additional 143,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Trimble stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 555,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,148. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

