Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

