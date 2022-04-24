Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 12,321 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 933,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,753. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

