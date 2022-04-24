Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 19,580 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Aegon stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,790,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.