Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 430 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in DaVita by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 980,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

