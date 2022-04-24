Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $58.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.64. 8,886,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

