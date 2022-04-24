Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.25. 14,902,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,371,845. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

