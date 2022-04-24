Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

