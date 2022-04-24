Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,861,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,764. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.