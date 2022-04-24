Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

