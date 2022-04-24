Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Shares of CAT traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.30. 5,053,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,137. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

