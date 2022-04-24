Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $907,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,631. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.