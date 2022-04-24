Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,536,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $68.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.