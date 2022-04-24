Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $8.28 on Friday, hitting $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,201,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.