Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of Lamar Advertising worth $310,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,216,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 990,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.31 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

