Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of LPI traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. 902,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,262. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

