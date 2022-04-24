Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

