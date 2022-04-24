Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $300,954.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.24 or 0.07404399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

