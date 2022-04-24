Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Leidos worth $327,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. 529,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

