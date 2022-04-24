Lightning Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $4,402.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00103347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.