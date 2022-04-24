LiquidApps Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $476.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

