Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.50.

LFUS stock opened at $231.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $278.98. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $226.00 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

