Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

